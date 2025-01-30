Plane collides with helicopter mid-air in Washington, DC 

An aircraft and a helicopter have collided mid-air in Washington, DC, the United States, forcing a halt to all takeoffs and landings at Ronald Reagan National Airport, authorities have said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Wednesday that a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 jet collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the airport.

“The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation,” the aviation agency said in a statement, referring to the National Transportation Safety Board.

“Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport,” the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a post on X. “Fireboats on scene.”

Video posted on social media appeared to show a mid-air collision over the Potomac River.