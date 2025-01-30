Goldsmith robbed of $7M in jewellery at Peter's Hall UAE, Singapore, India now among Guyana’s top export destinations – Todd Introduction of biometrics requires legislative provisions - GECOM Coretta McDonald’s political ties hindered GTU’s negotiations, created division within union – suspended executives Top Cop promotes 7 ranks from Region 10 'on the spot' 47-Y-O man busted with over 3lbs marijuana
World News

Plane collides with helicopter mid-air in Washington, DC 

30 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
BREAKING,

News|Aviation

An aircraft and a helicopter have collided mid-air in Washington, DC, the United States, forcing a halt to all takeoffs and landings at Ronald Reagan National Airport, authorities have said.

The Federal Aviation Administration said late on Wednesday that a PSA Airlines Bombardier CRJ700 jet collided with a Sikorsky H-60 helicopter while on approach to the airport.

“The FAA and NTSB will investigate. The NTSB will lead the investigation,” the aviation agency said in a statement, referring to the National Transportation Safety Board.

“Confirmed small aircraft down in Potomac River vicinity Reagan National Airport,” the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department said in a post on X. “Fireboats on scene.”

Video posted on social media appeared to show a mid-air collision over the Potomac River.

 

