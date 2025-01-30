World News
Plane and helicopter collide, crash into Washington’s Potomac river
30 January 2025
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
This video may contain light patterns or images that could trigger seizures or cause discomfort for people with visual sensitivities.
- The White House says a passenger jet collided mid-air with a military helicopter near Washington’s Reagan National Airport.
- Police said multiple agencies are involved in a search and rescue operation in the Potomac River, which borders the airport but that there was no immediate word on casualties.
Related News
01 January 2025
At least 10 dead in US after vehicle crashes into crowd in New Orleans
23 January 2025
Photos: New wildfire breaks out north of Los Angeles
27 January 2025
Trump announces four new executive orders, including to build ‘Iron Dome’
17 January 2025