Plaisance man shot after allegedly pulling out gun on Police

A 22-year-old Labourer of Robert Road Plaisance, East Coast Demerara, is currently nursing a gunshot wound to his right thigh following an alleged incident with ranks from the Sparendaam Police Station on Saturday evening at Robert Road, Plaisance, East Coast Demerara (ECD).

Police reported that on the day in question, a Gazetted Officer and a party of Police ranks were in Plaisance with the aim of arresting a suspect for questioning in relation to the shooting to death of Education Advisor, Olato Sam.

However, the Police ranks were in an unmarked vehicle and were conducting surveillance in the vicinity of Robert Road, Plaisance, when they observed a man standing at the side of the road next to a fence.

The ranks exited the vehicle, and as they approach the suspect, he went through a small opening in the fence. As such, the ranks shouted for him to stop, but instead, he reached into his waist and whipped out a firearm.

A rank discharged one round in his direction which caught his right thigh thus causing him to fall into some bushes. At this time, a crowd had converged and started to behave in a disorderly manner.

The suspect was picked up and escorted to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was admitted under guards.

Police subsequently found a .32 pistol with its serial number filed off and two matching rounds of ammunition at the scene. Investigations are ongoing.