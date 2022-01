The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana

Two men who resided in Nickerie, Suriname have been arrested following the discovery of a 9MM semi-automatic pistol and eleven 9MM rounds at the Number 63 Beach, Corentyne, Berbice.

The discovery was made at around 13:00h on Wednesday by ranks from the Number 51 Village Police Station, who were acting on information received.

The two suspects, aged 46 and 37, both fishermen, were arrested.