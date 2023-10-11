Pinktober 2023 commits to over 2500 free mammograms

GTT in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and several non- governmental cancer support organizations to offer more than 2500 free mammograms to members of the public who qualify.

Mammography is the process of using low-energy X-rays to examine the human breast for diagnosis and screening. The goal of mammography is the early detection of breast cancer.

To obtain a free voucher to undergo a mammogram examination, you must first be pre-screened at any of the community health centers across the country or through any of the Champions of Hope NGOs offering pre-screening. A list of the Champions of Hope partners can be found on the GTT Pinktober website (https://www.gttpinktober.com/).

Additionally, all women 40 years and above can be screened or any woman with a strong family history of breast cancer or high risk of ovarian cancer can be screened at an earlier age. Also, any male complaining of breast discomfort or has notable changes to the breast or surrounding area can also be screened.

The mammograms will be offered by The Cancer Institute, St Joseph Mercy Hospital, and the Balwant Singh Hospital.

Program Director for Non-Communicable Diseases and Mental Health within the Ministry of Health, Dr Lachmie Lall, during an invited comment, lauded the initiative. “We continue to see GTT play an instrumental role in the fight against cancer and that is very commendable. What we are witnessing is the power of collaboration, which is the key to providing comprehensive care and support to individuals affected by cancer”.

This year’s Pinktober campaign themed “Many Hands, Caring Hearts” is poised to make a significant impact on cancer awareness, early detection, and support for those affected by the disease with large and small organizations joining the fight.

Caribbean Surgery Inc. has also joined the movement by offering free breast examinations throughout the entire month of October. Naresha Ramnauth, Chief Operations Officer of Caribbean Surgery expressed the company’s dedication to the cause. “We are honored to contribute to this important movement. By providing free breast examinations, we aim to encourage more people to take control of their health and get screened early”.

Woodlands Hospital, a pillar of the healthcare community, is also offering free assistance. They have provided over 40 cancer screenings to the public through the Pinktober 2023 initiative, inclusive of breast ultrasound, pap smears, H&E, PSAs, and colonoscopy screening, contributing significantly to early detection efforts. Dr. Vilas Gobin, Managing Director of Woodlands Ltd., said that the company’s commitment is in keeping with its mission. “Our mission has always been to prioritize the well-being of our community. We are proud to be part of this collective effort, and we will continue to support cancer awareness and early detection in Guyana”.

These collaborative efforts are a testament to the power of partnership, compassion, and shared responsibility in the fight against cancer in Guyana. Together, GTT, MOH, Champions of Hope NGOs, Caribbean Surgery, and Woodlands Hospital are making a lasting impact, saving lives, and spreading the message that early detection is key.

The public is encouraged to participate in the Pinktober Walk/Run for a Cause and Health Fair on October 29, 2023, beginning at 6am at the Everest Cricket Ground and contribute to the cause by texting “Donate” to 620-2828.