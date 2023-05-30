Pilot slapped with 16 counts of TIP charges

Police have instituted 16 Trafficking in Person (TIP) charges against 45-year-old Pilot and Businessman, Orlando Charles of Middle Street, Georgetown.

Police stated that between November 1, 2022 and May 18, 2023, Charles trafficked 16 Venezuelan nationals between the Mazaruni River in Region Seven (Cuyuni Mazaruni) and Georgetown.

The victims reported the matter to the Guyana Police Force, and members of the Trafficking in Persons Unit of the Criminal Investigation Department Headquarters immediately conducted an investigation.

Following the investigation, legal advice was given by the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for Charles to be charged with 16 counts of Trafficking in Persons. He is expected to make his court appearance shortly.

The Guyana Police Force’s TIP Unit, in efforts to combat Trafficking in Persons, will continue to work with other stakeholders to conduct intelligence-led operations, spot inspections, awareness, and training in every region of Guyana.