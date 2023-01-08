Pierre’s Office Congratulates UWI On Its 75th Anniversary – St. Lucia Times

Black Immigrant Daily News

The office of Saint Lucia’s Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre has joined the rest of the Caribbean in congratulating the University of the West Indies (UWI) on its 75th anniversary.

The Saint Lucia Prime Minister holds a Bachelor’s degree (Hons) in Economics and a Master’s degree in Business Administration from UWI.

His office described the University’s 75th anniversary as ‘a significant milestone in its storied history.’

UWI will commemorate the anniversary throughout 2023.

This year marks 75 years since the official opening of its first Campus in Mona, Jamaica.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Sir Hilary Beckles said it had been an extraordinary journey.

“75 years of service to our Caribbean world. 75 years of commitment to nation building. 75 years of driving forward economic and social transformation and development,” Beckles observed.

“We have much to be proud of, we have much to celebrate. Indeed, it is the dignity of our collective achievement that will be the fuel for the propulsion into the future we desire,” the Vice-Chancellor declared.

And the learning institution has invited the UWI community to visit the anniversary website – www.uwi.edu/75 for the regularly updated anniversary calendar of activities.

NewsAmericasNow.com