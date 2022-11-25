Pierre To Address The Nation With ‘Important Message’ – St. Lucia Times News

– Advertisement –

Prime Minister Philip J. Pierre will address the nation on Sunday, delivering what he has described as an ‘important message’.

The announcement came amid a violent crime spike resulting in 66 homicides.

The homicides included four fatal shootings this week.

“My brothers and sisters, I will address the nation on Sunday, 27th November 2022, at 7 PM. I am inviting everyone to tune in to this important message. I am looking forward to this engagement,” Pierre, responsible for National Security, wrote on his official Facebook page.

The National Television Network (NTN) will broadcast the PM’s message to the nation.

And other local media houses are expected to arrange for simultaneous transmission.

The announcement regarding the address to the nation did not indicate what matters the Prime Minister would raise.

