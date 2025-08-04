Photos: Thailand’s soaring captive lion population 

Behind a car repair business on an unremarkable Thai street are the cherished pets of a rising TikTok animal influencer: Two lions and a 200kg (440lb) lion-tiger hybrid called “Big George”.

Lion ownership is legal in Thailand, and Tharnuwarht Plengkemratch is an enthusiastic advocate, posting updates on his feline companions to nearly three million followers.

“They’re playful and affectionate, just like dogs or cats,” he said from inside their cage complex at his home in the northern city of Chiang Mai.

Thailand’s captive lion population has soared in recent years, with nearly 500 registered in zoos, breeding farms, petting cafes and homes.

The boom is prompted by social media, where owners like Tharnuwarht post lighthearted content and glamour shots with lions.

Since 2022, Thai law has required owners to register and microchip lions, and inform authorities before moving them.

But there are no breeding caps, few enclosure or welfare requirements, and no controls on liger or tigon hybrids.

Tom Taylor, chief operating officer of conservation group Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand, and his colleagues have tracked the rise in lion ownership with on-site visits and by trawling social media.

They recorded about 130 in 2018, and nearly 450 by 2024. But nearly 350 more lions they encountered were “lost to follow-up” after their whereabouts could not be confirmed for a year.

That could indicate unreported deaths, an animal removed from display or “worst-case scenarios”, said Taylor. “We have interviewed traders (in the region) who have given us prices for live and dead lions and have told us they can take them over the border.”

As a vulnerable species, lions and their parts can only be sold internationally with Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora (CITES) permits.

Media reports and social media have documented lions, including cubs, in Cambodia multiple times in recent years, though CITES shows no registered imports since 2003.

There is also growing evidence that captive lion numbers in Laos exceed CITES import licences.

In Thailand, meanwhile, imports of lion parts like bones, skins and teeth have dropped in recent years, though demand remains, raising questions about how parts are now being sourced.

Thai trader Pathamawadee Janpithak started in the crocodile business, but pivoted to lions as prices for the reptiles declined. She sells one-month-olds for about 500,000 baht ($15,395), down from a peak of 800,000 baht ($24,638) as breeding operations like hers increase supply.

Pathamawadee’s three facilities house about 80 lions, from a stately full-maned nine-year-old to a sickly pair of eight-day-olds being bottle-fed around the clock.

He sells about half of the 90 cubs she breeds each year, often to other breeders, who are increasingly opening “lion cafes” where customers pose with and pet young lions.

The growing lion population is a problem for Thailand’s Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation (DNP), admitted wildlife protection director Sadudee Punpugdee.

“But private ownership has existed for a long time… So we’re taking a gradual approach,” he said.

That includes limiting lion imports so breeders are forced to rely on the domestic population.

Already stretched authorities face difficult choices on enforcing regulations, as confiscated animals become their responsibility, said Penthai Siriwat, illegal wildlife trade specialist at WWF Thailand.

“There is a great deal of deliberation before intervening … considering the substantial costs,” said Siriwat. Owners like Tharnuwarht often invoke conservation to justify their pets, but Thailand’s captive lions will never live in the wild.

Sanctuary chief vet Natanon Panpeth treads carefully while discussing the lion trade, warning only that the “wellbeing of the animals should always come first”.

Sadudee is hopeful some provisions may be tightened, though a ban is unlikely for now. He has his advice for would-be owners: “Wild animals belong in the wild.

“There are plenty of other animals we can keep as pets.”