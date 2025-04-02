US$1.9M Hopetown Practical Instructional Centre commissioned Kathy Smith elected new President of GCCI; Gavin Ramsoondar elected Senior VP Chesney fatal accident: Elderly woman had just finished praying when she was killed – family Pensioner found dead at John's Guest House 23-Y-O man previously remanded for robbery now charged for motorcycle theft NTC Conference to be held from May 19-23
World News

Photos: Myanmar earthquake death toll climbs as hope fades for survivors 

02 April 2025
Support us
This content originally appeared on Al Jazeera.
Promote your business with NAN

Rescuers pulled a man alive from the rubble five days after Myanmar’s devastating earthquake, as calls grew for the military government to allow more aid in and halt attacks on rebels.

The shallow magnitude 7.7 earthquake on Friday flattened buildings across Myanmar, killing at least 2,886 people and leaving thousands homeless.

Several leading armed groups fighting the military have suspended hostilities during the quake recovery, but the military government chief, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, promised to continue “defensive activities” against “terrorists”.

United Nations agencies, rights groups and foreign governments have urged all sides in Myanmar’s civil war to stop fighting and focus on helping those affected by the earthquake, the biggest to hit the country in decades.

Hopes of finding more survivors are fading, but there was a moment of joy on Wednesday as a man was pulled alive from the ruins of a hotel in the capital, Naypyidaw.

 

Support us

Related News

28 March 2025

Voices from Gaza: Protests demand an end to war and suffering 

24 March 2025

At least five killed in RSF shelling in Sudan’s Khartoum: Lawyers’ group 

10 March 2025

US and Ukraine to meet on Russia: What’s on the agenda for Saudi talks? 

12 March 2025

Russia claims more gains in Kursk as Ukraine hints at pullback 