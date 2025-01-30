Photos: Afghan women cricketers reunite in first game after fleeing Taliban 

Afghanistan’s women cricketers have played their first game since fleeing their country after the Taliban’s takeover three years ago, coming together for a charity match in Australia that captain Nahida Sapan hoped would prompt “a movement for change”.

Hundreds of women athletes fled Afghanistan as the Taliban took over in August 2021, escaping a hardline stance that essentially banned women’s sports and education.

Most of the national women’s cricket side settled as refugees in Australia, where they reunited for the first time on Thursday to play a charity match in Melbourne.

“Together, we’re building not just a team, we’re building a movement for change and promise,” Sapan said in the run-up to the game.

“We have big hopes for this match because this match can open doors for Afghan women in education and sport in the future.”

The Afghanistan Cricket Board made a significant stride in November 2020 when it handed 25 promising women cricketers professional contracts.

But before the fledgling squad had a chance to play together, the Taliban captured capital Kabul and declared an end to women’s cricket.

Advertisement

“The situation in Afghanistan is terrible. Women don’t have their rights.

“I can live freely in Australia and live my life the way I want.

“But back home in Afghanistan… I can only say it is very heartbreaking and very hard to live in that situation.”

Diana Barakzai, who helped found Afghanistan’s first women’s cricket programme almost 20 years ago, said the match was an “amazing moment”.

“I’m sure it’s a big message for the world, that the world will do something for Afghan women,” she told the AFP news agency.

“Especially for opening the school doors, opening up work for women.”

Of the 25 women once contracted by the Afghanistan Cricket Board, 22 are now settled in the Australian cities of Melbourne and Canberra.

Some of these players have lobbied the governing International Cricket Council (ICC) in the hopes of forming a refugee team with some kind of official status.

“A profound sadness remains that we, as women, cannot represent our country like the male cricketers,” some players wrote in a joint letter last year.

“The creation of this team will allow all Afghan women who want to represent their country to come together under one banner.”

The ICC has so far ignored these calls.

Thursday’s game was played at Melbourne’s Junction Oval, a storied ground where a young Shane Warne once plied his trade.

The Afghan side played an invitational outfit representing Cricket Without Borders, a charity that aims to draw young women into the game.

Governing body Cricket Australia threw its weight behind the match, pledging to “advocate” for the Afghan women’s side at the highest levels.

Advertisement

“I’m just so proud of everyone across Australian cricket who’s worked to support the players since they’ve been in Australia,” Chief Executive Officer Nick Hockley said earlier this week.

Citing human rights concerns, Australia has in recent years boycotted a series of non-tournament fixtures against the Afghanistan men’s side.