Photography competition launched: ‘Guyana Through Your Eyes’

The EMC Foundation and GTT today launched the ‘Guyana through Your Eyes’ photography competition at the GTT Head Office.

The competition aims to showcase Guyana’s rich biodiversity, celebrate the country’s cultural heritage, and provide a platform to raise awareness of environmental issues.

It also seeks to encourage a better understanding of the complexity of the natural environment, encourage people to build a personal connection with nature and advocate for its protection.

According to EMC Program Manager Stella Madete, “The EMC Foundation is happy to partner with GTT to showcase Guyana’s cultural and natural heritage through the universal language of photography. Pictures bring nature to life in ways many are unable to witness or experience. For most people, seeing is believing, and photos can help them connect with the world and nature and encourage them to care about its preservation”.

The competition will run until July 31, 2023, and is open to persons of all ages. Professional and amateur photographers across Guyana are invited to submit their aspirational, vibrant, and captivating photography.

Jasmin Harris, the GTT Senior Manager of Public Relations and Corporate Communications, added that “GTT is proud to partner with the EMC Foundation to shine a spotlight on environmental stories through the eyes of talented photographers. This competition is a wonderful opportunity to raise awareness of Guyana’s environment and the importance of contributing to its protection.”

The competition features four categories: Landscape, Flora and Fauna, Guyanese Cultural Heritage, and Climate Adaptation. A panel of judges comprising a stellar line-up of Guyanese photographers and artists will review the submissions and select the winning photos.

The top 20 images will be displayed at an EMC Foundation-hosted exhibition and awards ceremony at the Castellani House in Georgetown on August 19, 2023, World Photography Day.

To learn more and enter the competition, visit https://shorturl.at/yCFZ4