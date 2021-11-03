Philippines rights body’s drug war probe bolsters police abuse allegations

The content originally appeared on: CNN

The Commission on Human Rights’ (CHR) report, which bolsters findings by the justice ministry that pointed to foul play in dozens of deadly police operations , is the latest to challenge the government’s narrative of the war on drugs.

The commission said it reviewed 579 incidents of “drug-frelated extrajudicial killings” and violence from 2016 to February 2020, 451 of which were allegedly linked to police operations and involved 705 victims.

Records of at least 87 individuals showed they sustained multiple gunshot wounds, usually on the head, chest, trunk and abdomen, while blunt force was used on some, CHR said.

“The Supreme Court, in a decision on the plea of the self-defense of law enforcement, ruled that the location of a deceased aggressor’s gunshot wounds may suggest an intent to kill and not just defend oneself,” CHR said in a statement.

