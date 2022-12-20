PH driver to stand trial for Ashanti Riley murder

Black Immigrant Daily News

MURDERED: Ashanti Riley. –

LUCIANO Quash, the man charged with the murder of 18-year-old Ashanti Riley, has been committed to stand trial.

Quash, 34, a PH taxi driver, was before Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earle-Caddle in the Port of Spain Eight Court on Tuesday.

Riley of Lloyd Street, Sunshine Avenue, San Juan, went missing on November 29, 2020, after getting into a PH taxi at the corner of Hunte and Lloyd Streets.

Several days later, on December 4, her decomposing body was found in a watercourse off Cakes Lands, La Canoa, Santa Cruz.

Quash was later arrested and charged by PC Sean Thomas of the Region II Homicide Bureau of Investigations.

He was represented by Fareed Ali, Sherry Ann Singh, Adita Ramkissoon and Althea Glaude while Jennifer Osbourne represented the State.

