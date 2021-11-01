Pfizer vaccine now available to all adults in Guyana

The US-manufactured Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is now available to all members of the public, Minister of Health Dr Frank Anthony, announced today.

Prior to this announcement, the vaccine was only available to the country’s children population as well as pregnant and breastfeeding women.

“As of this week, we are going to open up the use of the Pfizer to anyone who would like to get the Pfizer vaccine.”

Minister Anthony said many persons have been asking when the vaccine would be available to the general population and now that the time has come, he hopes the rest of the unvaccinated population would come forward and take the jab.

Meanwhile, he noted that Guyana is already making preparations for the rollout of the Pfizer vaccine to children 5-11 years.

“We have started some amount of training of our staff, because this particular age group requires a vaccine that is 1/3 of the current dose that we are giving. We have started that training, we are expecting that during this week, we will complete that training,” Dr Anthony said.

The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has already greenlighted the emergency use of the vaccine in that category of children. However, the vaccine must also gain the approval of the US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), before it can start being administered.

Minister Anthony assured that as soon as the US CDC paves the way for the use of the vaccine in children 5-11 years, the local Government Analyst Food and Drug Department will approve its usage in Guyana.

So far in the trial, the immune response of the Pfizer vaccine in children 5-11 years is comparable to persons 12 to 25 years.

Minister Anthony is once again appealing to adults to take the Covid vaccine and also to grant approval for their children to be protected against the virus. [Extracted and Modified from DPI]