Persons who violently resist law enforcement will be tased – Police

In light of the increase in violent assaults and physical violence being inflicted on policemen engaged in the execution of their official duties across the country, Traffic Chief Assistant Commissioner Mahendra Singh has issued a warning to offenders.

“I want to re-emphasise that this type of behaviour by our citizens will not be condoned by the Guyana Police Force, more so the Department. Anyone found committing any traffic offence in this country and when challenge by our traffic officers resort to violently resisting and assaulting them will be met with the full force of the law,” said the Traffic Chief.

“I have given instructions to all traffic officers throughout the country to continue enforcing the laws as mandated by the Police Act Chapter 16:01 and be prepared to deal condignly with violators who would attempt to resist them violently,” he added.

With the recent social media posts of members of the public violently assaulting and resisting police ranks in uniform with impunity and feels that its business as usual, the Guyana Police Force has undertaken training ranks in the use of less-than-lethal and non-lethal force. The Traffic Chief says traffic ranks will now be issued with taser guns to protect themselves and to properly subdue offenders in the process of enforcing the laws and bringing them to justice.

“No longer will members of the public be allowed to violently assault members of the Force with impunity when enforcing the laws. All offenders are forewarned that whoever commits traffic violations and do not cooperate with the Police as is mandated by the Constitution of Guyana will be dealt with as provided for by law,” the Traffic Chief disclosed.

He said offenders who are willing to attack law enforcement officers, especially traffic policemen, will be tased with the use of taser guns, arrested and brought to justice.