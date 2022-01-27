Persons may soon have to get boosters to be considered “fully vaccinated” against Covid

With the increased transmission of the Omicron variant, resulting in spiraling positive cases, hospitalisation and deaths across the world, some countries have moved to consider persons with three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, to be fully vaccinated.

Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony said Guyana will soon have to move in that direction, as the country continues to record an increase in coronavirus infections.

The Minister continues to urge persons to get both doses of their vaccine along with a booster shot at five months after taking the second jab.

“Please go and get your first dose, second dose and then your booster dose because unless you have completed all three, I don’t consider that you’ll be fully vaccinated…,” he said.

“So, the world is moving from thinking about two doses as being fully vaccinated to now thinking about full vaccination as having three doses, so we have to move in that direction as well,” the Minister further contended.

Dr. Anthony added, “with Omicron we know that unless you have three doses you are still going to have challenges fighting off the virus, more so the more severe form of the virus.”

Meanwhile, 422, 165 or 83.2 percent of the adult population received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine while 310, 938 or 60.6 percent have taken both doses.

Minister Anthony said approximately 75 percent of persons that were infected with COVID-19 have recovered.

He continues to appeal to citizens to take the necessary precautions and get vaccinated to reduce the spread of the virus.

“People can help by reducing these number of cases if they take the precautions and we want to urge them to really take their precautions.”

Dr Anthony has already lamented the poor uptake in booster doses across the country.