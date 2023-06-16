Pensioner remanded for murder at Dharm Shala

L-R: Mohamed Khan and Dharamdeo Singh

A pensioner was today charged for the murder of a resident of the Dharm Shala in New Amsterdam, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

Mohamed Khan, 70, also resident of the Dharm Shala Home of the Benevolent in Fort Canje, Berbice, has been remanded to prison for the murder of 62-year-old Dharamdeo Singh.

The incident in question had occurred between Sunday, June 11 and Monday June 12.

The pensioner appeared before Magistrate Renita Singh at the New Amsterdam Magistrate’s Court where he was not required to plead to the charge.

The unrepresented man was then remanded to prison until July 28.

It was reported that at around 21:00hrs on Sunday night, the accused had armed himself with a piece of wood when he went into the male ward and confronted the victim.

The duo was then embroiled in an argument during which the accused used the wood to lash the victim several times about his body, causing him to receive injuries. The man was reportedly left bleeding out until he was discovered by staff of the facility the following day when they reported to work.

The victim was taken to the New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Following the incident, several stakeholders who wished to remain anonymous, expressed concerns to this newscast regarding security at the Dharm Shala.

The facility, which houses over thirty persons; both male and female, has no security.