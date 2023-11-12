Pensioner killed on Soesdyke-Linden Highway

Pensioner killed on Soesdyke-Linden Highway
Frank London’s body lying on the Soesdyke-Linden Highway shortly after the accident

An elderly man is now dead after he was run over by a car on the Soesdyke Linden Highway Saturday evening.

Dead is 78-year-old Frank London of Adventure Village, Soesdyke-Linden Highway.

The accident occurred sometime around 18:30h on the Adventure Public Road.

According to police reports, the accident involved a motorcar PXX 1989, driven by a 28-year-old from Mackenzie, Linden.

Investigations revealed that the car was proceeding north along the western side of the road when the driver alleged that he saw a man sitting on the road in his lane. On seeing him, the driver said he pulled east to avoid a collision, but because of the short distance, the front left portion of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian.

As a result of the collision, the vehicle was damaged, and the pedestrian received injuries to his body. He was picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens, placed into a passing vehicle and taken to the Mackenzie Public Hospital, where he was seen and examined by doctors on duty and was pronounced dead.

The body was placed in storage, awaiting a Post-Mortem Examination. With assistance from a tow truck, the damaged motorcar was taken to the Highway Patrol Base, where it was lodged to be examined by a Licensing and Certifying Officer.

A breathalyser test was conducted on the driver, but no trace of alcohol was found in his breath. The driver is in custody, assisting with the investigation.

 