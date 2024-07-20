Pensioner killed during home invasion

A pensioner was reportedly strangled to death during an apparent home invasion at Phase Two Hope Plantain Estate, East Coast Demerara (ECD) on Friday.

The dead man has been identified as 72-year-old Michael Soomair who was last seen alive on Thursday evening at about 22:00h.

The victim’s grandson and his wife lived in the upper flat of the two-storey house while he resided in the bottom flat.

On the day in question, the grandson arrived home just after 07:00hrs and noticed that the door to his grandfather’s apartment was locked from the outside. At that time, he assumed that his grandfather had gone to the doctor alone.

As such, he went upstairs to prepare for work but as he and his wife were walking down the stairs, the woman noticed that the padlock on the pensioner’s door was not locked.

As such, they decided to go to the side of the house where there is a window to the pensioner’s room. At that time, they realised that some of the louver panes were missing.

The police were immediately summoned, and upon arriving on the scene, Soomair’s lifeless body was found with his hands bound with a rope, his face down in a pillow, and a sheet over his head.

His house was also ransacked with his smart television, which was not working, and some of his pension money that he had collected missing.

Investigations are ongoing.