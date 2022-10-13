Pensioner found dead at Adventure bus shed

Dead: Rudra

Police in Region Two (Pomeroon-Supenaam) are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a 66-year-old man, which occurred between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

The victim has only been identified as “Rudra”, who was a homeless man. The discovery was made at around 09:15h today by passersby at a bus shed in Adventure.

According to police, the man was found lying motionless on his left side facing south. Additional information revealed that blood was coming from his mouth.

A resident told this publication that on Monday evening, she allowed the man to spend the night in a hammock in her yard. The following day, the man told her that he was not feeling well.

The resident said she took him to the Suddie Public Hospital where his symptoms were treated and he was later discharged.

The man was last seen alive on Wednesday night at a shop. Investigations are ongoing.