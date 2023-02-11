Penal labourer, pet dog shot dead

Black Immigrant Daily News

PENAL police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of Nick Pathay and the family’s dog.

Pathay, 53, a labourer of Ali Avenue, Batchyia Village, Penal, was found with gunshot wounds about his body at his home on Friday night.

The family’s dog was also shot through its left eye.

Police responded to a call from Pathay’s wife, Jennifer Pathay, 55, about a shooting at her home around 11.20 pm on Friday.

Jennifer Pathay, a salesclerk, told the police she was in bed together with her husband when they heard their dog barking outside of their home.

He got up to investigate and went outside. She later heard several loud explosions and upon checking found her husband lying motionless at the front of their home.

Blood was seen oozing from his back, left hand and left leg.

The dog which was tied to a concrete partition on the front of the premises, was also bleeding from a gunshot wound to its left eye.

Police recovered several 9mm spent shells from the front porch and front wooden door was broken down.

There is no immediate motive for the murder.

Ag Cpl Seecharan, PC Nanan and PC Trotman responded. Investigations are continuing.

