Pedestrian Succumbs After Trailer Truck Incident In Castries – St. Lucia Times News

AccidentAbout 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 29, 2022, officers attached to the Traffic Unit in Castries, received a report of a collision at the intersection of Laborie and Micoud Street.

On arrival officers observed a female pedestrian being attended to by emergency personnel.

The incident involved a trailer truck and the pedestrian, who succumbed at the OKEU Hospital. The deceased has been identified as Chantal Cornibert, a thirty-three (33) year old resident of Ciceron, Castries.

Investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident are ongoing. Updates will be provided in due course.

SOURCE: Royal Saint Lucia Police Force

