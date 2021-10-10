Pedestrian struck down by drunken minibus driver

A 46-year-old driver of Norton Street, Wortmanville Georgetown was on Sunday arrested after he reportedly struck down a 53-year-old pedestrian along the public road at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop, West Coast Demerara.

At the time of the accident, the driver was driving mini bus BWW 9538. The Police have said that the minibus was proceeding along the public road at New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop when the pedestrian reportedly ran into the path of the vehicle while attempting to cross the road.

The driver reportedly swerved to avoid a collision, but, despite his efforts, the front portion of the minibus struck the pedestrian, causing him to fall on the road and receive injuries about his body.

He was picked up in a conscious state by the said driver, and taken to West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted a patient suffering from injuries to his head and body.

A breathalyser test conducted on the driver proved that he was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident. He has been arrested pending charges.