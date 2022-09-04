Pedestrian killed in WCD hit-and-run accident

Dead Azaad Khan

Police in Region Three (Essequibo Islands-West Demerara) is on the hunt for the driver of a motor car who drove away after fatally hitting a male pedestrian on Saturday night along the West Coast Demerara road and severing his foot.

The dead man has been identified as 42-year-old Azaad Khan, of Lot ‘S’ Blankenburg, WCD. The accident occurred sometime around 19:45h on Blankenburg Public Road in the vicinity of the Blankenburg Nursery School.

Reports are that the accident involved a black Allion motor car (Registration number unknown).

According to the police, the motor car was proceeding west along the southern side of the public road at a fast rate of speed and collided with the pedestrian who across the roadway from north to south.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell on the southern side of the road and his left leg “broke off” and landed in a yard four houses away.

The motionless body of the pedestrian was picked up by CPG (Community Policing Group) members along with the Police and taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital where he was seen, examined and pronounced dead by the doctor on duty.

The man’s body was also positively identifed by his relatives, subsequently. The body was then escorted to Ezekiel Mortuary for storage, awaiting a Post Mortem Examination.

The accident scene was visited by a party of policemen as further investigations continue.