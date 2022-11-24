Pedestrian killed in Corentyne accident

Dead is 35-year-old Parmanand Budhu

A pedestrian was on Wednesday afternoon killed after he was struck down by a motorcar along the Friendship Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice.

Dead is 35-year-old Parmanand Budhu of Lesbeholden North, Black Bush Polder, Corentyne, Berbice.

He was struck down by motorcar PAC 960 driven by an 18-year-old lad of Alness Village, Corentyne.

Police said at around 13:30h, the motorcar l was proceeding east along the northern drive lane of the said road at a fast rate of speed.

It is alleged that the pedestrian had just exited a car on the western side and that he ran from west to east, across the road and into the path of the motorcar.

As a result, the vehicle crashed into the pedestrian who fell onto the roadway.

Budhu was picked up in an unconscious condition by the driver and public-spirited citizens and conveyed to Port Mourant Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are continuing.