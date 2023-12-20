Pedestrian killed by minibus at Le Destin

Anita Narine

Police are investigating a fatal accident that occurred at about 19:45hrs last evening on the public road at Le Destin, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) which resulted in the death of 47-year-old pedestrian Anita Narine.

Narine, who is from Providence, East Bank Demerara, was struck down by a minibus BAD 6362 which was driven at the time by a 41-year-old driver from Block 8 Tuschen, EBE.

Investigations reveal that the minibus was proceeding west along the southern side of the road at a fast rate when the left side front of the vehicle collided with the pedestrian who was crossing the road from north to south.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian fell onto the roadway and received injuries on her body. She was picked up in a conscious state by the driver, placed in the minibus and rushed to the Sheriff Hospital at Leonora, West Coast Demerara (WCD) where she died whilst receiving treatment.

The body was escorted to Ezekiel Funeral Home at Best Village, West Coast Demerara, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver and .05% and .04% were found in his breath. The driver is in custody assisting with further investigations.