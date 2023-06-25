Pedestrian killed by drunken driver on EBD road

A 33-year-old man was on Saturday night struck and killed by a speeding motor car on the East Bank of Demerara.

Dead is Joshua Madanlall of lot 213 Second Street #2 Village, East Canje, Berbice, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne).

The accident occurred sometime around 20:40hrs on the Little Diamond New Access Road, that is, the Mocha to Diamond new road.

Police reports revealed that hire car #HB 6038 was proceeding south along the eastern driving lane of the New Diamond Access Road at a fast rate of speed and whilst in the vicinity of the Prospect New Housing Scheme EBD the left side front portion of the said vehicle collided with the pedestrian, Madanlall, who was walking on the eastern edge of the road.

Upon impact, the pedestrian was pitched forward in a south-eastern direction during which his head collided with the right side rear of another motorcar #PRR 440, which was parked on the eastern parapet of the said road.

As a result, the pedestrian sustained injuries to his head and other parts of his body and was left lying motionless.

The driver of hire car #HB 6038 failed to stop and continued speeding further south on the said road in an attempt to flee the scene of the accident. However, he was apprehended by public-spirited citizens at Seventh Avenue in Diamond, EBD.

He was arrested and taken to the Little Diamond Police Outpost along with his vehicle.

Meanwhile, the Ambulance Service was contacted from the Eccles Fire Station, which arrived shortly at the scene with a team of Emergency Medical Technicians headed by Dr Ricket who examined the pedestrian and pronounced him dead at the scene of the accident.

Madanlall’s body was escorted to the Memorial Gardens Funeral Home for storage, pending a post mortem examination.

A Notice of Intended Prosecution was served on the driver – a 37-year-old man of South-East Cummings Lodge, East Coast Demerara – after a breathalyzer test was conducted on him, and he was found to have 94 micrograms and 93 micrograms of alcohol in his system which is above the prescribed limit of 35 micrograms.

Further investigations are continuing.