Pedestrian involved in Agricola accident dies

Nionel Berkley

The 66-year-old woman, who was involved in an accident along the Agricola Public Road, Greater Georgetown, which took the life of Nionel Berkley, has succumbed to her injuries.

This was confirmed by Regional Commander Simon McBean, during a telephone interview on Sunday.

The woman, Shirley Hollingsworth, a mother of four of Agricola Public Road was in a critical condition in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital following the accident.

A previous report on the accident stated that 24-year-old motorcyclist Nionel Berkley of East Ruimveldt Housing Scheme, Georgetown, was proceeding along the Agricola Public Road without a safety helmet when he allegedly collided with Hollingsworth, who was on the pedestrian crossing.

As a result of the collision, both the motorcyclist and the pedestrian fell onto the road’s surface where they received injuries to their bodies. Berkley was picked up in an unconscious state and transported by ambulance to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The pedestrian was also picked up in an unconscious condition by public-spirited citizens and also rushed to the hospital where she was in a critical state.

Berkley was the driver attached to Labour Minister Joseph Hamilton. The man had reportedly dropped off the Minister and was subsequently heading home on a motorcycle when he crashed into Hollingsworth.

The woman was said to be crossing the road at the time.

Minister Hamilton, immediately after the accident on Monday, had related that he had known the young man since he was a teenager and that he was shocked to have learnt about his demise.