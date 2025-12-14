Pedestrian dies after being struck by speeding motorcar on EBE Public Road

A so-far unidentified male pedestrian is now dead after being struck down by a speeding motorcar on the Orangestein Public Road, East Bank Essequibo.

The incident occurred at about 04:10hrs today (Sunday, December 14, 2025), involving motorcar PAB 2332 that was driven by a 25-year-old male of Meten-Meer-Zorg, West Coast Demerara.

According to police reports, preliminary investigations disclosed that motor car PAB 2332 was proceeding east along the northern side of the roadway at an alleged fast rate when the pedestrian who was walking along the northern side heading east, reportedly ran across the road from north to south into the path of the vehicle.

The driver reportedly swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision; however, the front left side of the motorcar collided with the pedestrian, and the vehicle subsequently ended up in the southern trench.

As a result of the collision, the pedestrian sustained multiple injuries and was picked up in an unconscious state and conveyed to the De Kinderen Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The body was later escorted to the Ezekiel Funeral Home, awaiting a post-mortem examination.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver who is presently in custody. However, no trace of alcohol was detected.

Investigations are continuing.