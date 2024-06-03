Pedestrian dies after being knocked down by speeding pick-up

See full statement from the Guyana Police Force:

Police in Regional Division #6 are investigating a report of a fatal accident which occurred on Sunday June 02, 2024 at about 21:30 hours on John’s Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice involving Motor Pick up with registration number GNN 4363 owned by Aaron Abrahim of Lot 29 block 4 Tain Corentyne, Berbice (driven by a person whose name and address is yet to be ascertained) and pedestrian Deonarine Budram (Deceased) a Labourer age 29 years of Rose Hall Town Corentyne, Berbice.

Inquires disclosed that motor pickup GNN 4363 was proceeding west along the southern side of John’s Public Road, Corentyne, Berbice at an allegedly fast rate while the pedestrian was walking heading east along the northern side of the said road. It is alleged that the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with the pedestrian, causing him to be flung west on the road surface, colliding with a bus shed on the northern side. The pick-up ended up in drain nearby, and the driver immediately fled the scene.

The motionless pedestrian was picked up in an unconscious state by a public spirited citizen and taken to Port Mourant Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival by a doctor on duty.

The body is presently at Ramoo funeral home awaiting post-mortem examination.

Efforts are being made to identify and arrest the driver.

Further investigations are ongoing.