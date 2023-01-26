Pedal cyclist killed in Cotton Tree accident

A Berbice pensioner is Guyana’s latest road fatality after he was struck down by a minibus at Cotton Tree, West Coast Berbice on Wednesday.

The victim has been identified as 74-year-old William Johnson of Railway Line, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice.

Based on reports received, the accident occurred at about 10:30h, and involved minibus BRR 1805, driven by a 64-year-old man of Zorgen Hoop, Blairmont Village, West Bank Berbice.

The Police have said the minibus was proceeding west along the road at a normal rate of speed when the pedal cyclist suddenly turned into its path, thus resulting in a collision which threw the man onto the road surface, where he received several bodily injuries.

Johnson was picked up in an unconscious state and taken to the Fort Wellington Public Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. His body has been taken to the Bailey Funeral Home to await a post-mortem.

A breathalyzer test was conducted on the driver, and it showed no trace of alcohol in his system. He has been arrested, and remains in custody.