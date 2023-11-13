Pedal cyclist killed after struck down by car driven by GDF Corporal

A pedal cyclist met his demise along the Bee Hive Public Road, East Coast Demerara (ECD) last evening after he was struck down by a speeding motorcar driven by a Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Corporal.

Dead is 56-year-old Junior Ernest Richmond, a fisherman, of Bee Hive North, ECD.

Police said at around 19:00hrs, motorcar PAE 7077 was proceeding along the roadway at a fast rate when the driver – the GDF Corporal – alleged that the pedal cyclist suddenly swerved in front of him.

Upon seeing that, the driver said he pulled north to avoid a collision however, the right-side rear of his vehicle collided with the cyclist.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist was flung into a nearby trench on the southern side of the road and received injuries on his body. The driver also lost control of his vehicle and ended up in the trench.

The pedal cyclist was picked up by EMT in an unconscious condition and conveyed to the Mahaicony Cottage Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

The GDF Corporal, a 28-year-old resident of ‘C’ Field Sophia, Greater Georgetown, is in custody.