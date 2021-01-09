A pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck by a mini-bus at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. The dead man has been identified as 33-year-old Adiraj Persaud of Herstelling. The accident occurre…
WBD man killed in Soesdyke/Linden Highway accident
Sat Jan 9 , 2021
You May Like
Pedal cyclist dies after being struck by mini-bus at Herstelling
A pedal cyclist is now dead after he was struck by a mini-bus at Herstelling, East Bank Demerara. The dead man has been identified as 33-year-old Adiraj Persaud of Herstelling. The accident occurre…
WBD man killed in Soesdyke/Linden Highway accident
Sat Jan 9 , 2021