WBD man killed in Soesdyke/Linden Highway accident

Sat Jan 9 , 2021
A West Bank Demerara motorcyclist was killed in an accident on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway late Friday night. Dead is 36-year-old Dayle Jordan an employee of Massy Stores and resident of La Retrait…

