Pedal cyclist crushed to death by truck at Grove

A 64-year-old pedal cyclist was this morning crushed to death by a truck along the Grove Public Road, East Bank Demerara (EBD).

Dead is Budhram Sookhoo of Herstelling, EBD.

The 32-year-old truck driver of Soesdyke, EBD has since been arrested.

Reports are that the truck was proceeding south along the road when the left side front wheel collided with the rear wheel of the pedal cycle that was also travelling south.

As a result of the collision, the pedal cyclist fell onto the road surface where the left side rear wheel of the truck ran over him. The man was picked up in an unconscious condition and taken to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

A notice of intended prosecution was served on the lorry driver.