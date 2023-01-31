PBS US Ordinary shares, Eppley led double-digit gains on Monday Loop Jamaica

Black Immigrant Daily News

PBS US ordinary shares, Eppley, and Indies Pharma were just some of the double-digit rising stocks on Monday.

PBS US ordinary shares jumped 22 per cent to US$1.55 on the day. It is still some way off from the 52-week high of US$2.250 achieved in December. It’s also midway from its 52-week low of US$0.98.

Also on the day, Eppley preference shares jumped 20 per cent to $20; Indies was up 18 per cent to $2.88 and Margaritaville Turks were up 15 per cent to US$0.14, Consolidated Bakeries was up 14 per cent to $2.11, and Sygnus Real Estate was up 12 per cent to $10.06.

The biggest decliner was Portland JSX down 16 per cent to $9.78, followed by Sterling Asset down 11 per cent to $2.71, and First Rock down 10 per cent to $12.62.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 592.92 points (0.17 per cent) to close at 354,206.41 points and the volume traded amounted to 32,769,320 valued at $357,139,418.94.

Also on the day, the JSE Main Index advanced by 345.65 points (0.10 per cent) to close at 340,663.15 points and the volume traded amounted to 18,191,600 valued at $322,436,055.26. The Junior Market Index advanced by 29.17 points (0.74 per cent) to close at 3,967.22 points and the volume traded amounted to 14,577,720 valued at $34,703,363.68.

The JSE USD Equities Index advanced by 20.91 points ( 10.55 per cent) to close at 219.07 points and the volume traded amounted to 571,649 valued at $267,767.26.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 114 stocks of which 57 advanced, 42 declined and 15 traded firm.

The JA$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 32,769,320 units valued at $357,139,418.94.

The US$ Market Volume (excluding blocks) amounted to 571,649 units valued at $267,767.26.

The following companies represent the overall volume leaders: –

Kingston Wharves 7,504,922 units (22.51 per cent)

Wigton Windfarm with 4,995,216 units (14.98 per cent)

Image Plus Consulting with 3,140,961 units (9.42 per cent)

