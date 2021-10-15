Paul Slowe gets bail on fraud, sexual assault charges

Paul Slowe

Suspended Chairman of the Police Service Commission and former Assistant Commissioner of Police, Paul Slowe was today granted bail when he appeared before Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Court on charges related to fraud and sexual assault.

Slowe was previously charged in absentia since he was out of the country.

During his court appearance today, the former Assistant Commissioner was not required to plead to one fraud charge and three counts of sexual assault.

It is alleged that Slowe sexually assaulted a senior policewoman in 2019 on three occasions.

All three allegations state that Slowe touched the woman in a sexual way, on her leg, without her consent.

On the sexual assault charges, he was granted $75,000 bail while on the fraud charge, he was granted $100,000 bail.

His next court appearance is scheduled for November 26.

In May 2021, the Guyana Police Force (GPF) announced that Slowe had been implicated in an ongoing investigation which is part of a massive investigation into financial irregularities at the GPF.

It is alleged that Slowe, five former retired senior officers, one current Assistant Commissioner, one former female Finance Officer and a male officer attached to the Police Finance Office conspired together with each other and other persons to defraud the GPF of in excess of $10M.