Paul Cheong returns as PSC Chairman

PSC Chairman Paul Cheong

The Private Sector Commission (PSC) held its 30thAnnual General Meeting (AGM) on Thursday at the Marriott Hotel, Georgetown, Guyana.

As is customary, the business section of the AGM saw the council electing the Executive Members of the Private Sector Commission who will serve for the period 2022-2023.

The Commission has announced the re-election of Mr. Paul Cheong as Chairman, Mr. Ryan Alexander as Vice Chairman, re-election of Mr. Ramesh Dookhoo as Honorary Secretary, and re-election of Mr. Komal Singh as Treasurer.

“The Private Sector Commission expresses gratitude to its members for their participation in the process and looks forward to their continued support in the execution of the Commission’s mandate,” the Commission said in a statement.

The PSC also said it intends to continue being the leading advocate for the private sector on articulated and shared positions on national issues which will promote socio-economic growth and development through the creation of strategic partnership with the Government and stakeholders.

Cheong also serves as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Guyana Oil Company (GuyOil) and Chairman of the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).