Passport Offices to now open on Saturdays

The Central Immigration and Passport Office, as well as the Regional Passport Offices in Anna Regina, New Amsterdam, Springlands, Parika, Bartica, Lethem and Linden will now be open on Saturdays, commencing from October 14, 2023 until further notice, only to facilitate the delivery of passports.

According to a statement from the Guyana Police Force (GPF), “this will aid in mitigating the current backlog of passports and bring back the passport processing time to the standard five working days.”

In this regard, the GPF is advising persons who have applied for passports and are currently waiting to uplift, whether it was a renewal or an application for a new passport, that they can now do so on Saturdays.

“A weekly announcement will be published notifying the public of the dates and times for the Central Immigration and Passport Office. So, check your white slips for your return date; this will indicate which Saturday you should visit the Passport office,” the GPF explained.

For the Regional Passport Offices, passports are available to be uplifted for various periods.

The following indicates the regional offices and the periods:

Anna Regina- From October 16th to October 25th, 2023

Parika- From October 16th to December 18th, 2023

New Amsterdam/ Springlands- From October 16th to December 11, 2023

Bartica- From October 16th to December 12th, 2023

Lethem- From October 16th to October 30th, 2023

Linden- From October 16th to November 02nd, 2023

The GPF has maintained that no other service will be provided on Saturday.

Moreover, the normal passport and immigration services will be available from Monday to Friday.

“Additionally, if you cannot uplift your passport on the Saturday that was announced, you will be able to do so on the original date that was given,” the GPF added.