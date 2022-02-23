Partisan politics must not get in the way of development – Teixeira

Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Gail Teixeira

Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance Gail Teixeira, who is performing the functions of Prime Minister, has posited that as Guyana celebrates its 52nd anniversary as a Republic, the country must not let partisan politics get in the way of its transformational development.

The political stalwart travelled to Cuyuni-Mazaruni (Region Seven) to deliver the feature address at a Flag Raising Ceremony at the Bartica Community Centre in observance of the 2022 Republic Anniversary.

She said that while political and other rights must remain sacrosanct, Guyanese must not allow politicians to divide the country with anti-development agenda.

“On this Republic anniversary, this is an opportune time for us in all parts of the country to look at ‘One Guyana’…are we on the side of progress? Are we on the side of wanting to sit and watch people fail? Or, do we want to watch people succeed?”

The Senior Minister said that the country is on the edge of progress and that it is imperative that all benefit.

“We must find a way as a people to talk about the development of our townships, of our region and of our nation, in a way that brings progress, jobs and training for our people.”

Additionally, she said that the Government has outlined a development path for the country that will protect and develop its natural and human resources.

“The Low Carbon Development Strategy will offer development programmes in every sector of our country. It will look at reducing poverty and improving the quality of lives of people.”

After witnessing the hoisting of the flag in the compound of the Bartica Community Centre, Minister Teixeira then journeyed to Second Avenue where she received a general salute and witnessed a military parade conducted by the Joint Services.

At the conclusion of the formal programme, the Minister was shown a new mural depicting the six ethnic groups of the country on the wall of the community centre. She discussed the work with the artist, Courtney Douglas, and informed him of her admiration of the piece.

Mayor of the Town of Bartica, His Worship, Gifford Marshall and Regional Chairman of Cuyuni-Mazaruni Kenneth Williams, were also present at the Flag Raising Ceremony.