Partially burnt rifles found at Canje

The burnt firearms found

Police in Regional Division #6 (East Berbice-Corentyne) have discovered several firearms that were partially destroyed.

The weapons were found at around 18:30 hours on Thursday at Budhan Scheme, West Canje, Berbice.

A party of police officers went to the community, where a search was conducted on a recently cleared land space, which had burnt debris in heaps. In one of the heaps, four suspected firearms (rifles) were found partially burnt.

Further searches were made in the immediate area. However, the police said nothing else was found.

A resident was contacted and interviewed, who indicated to the ranks that the land was cleared and debris burnt around April 9, 2024, and the suspected firearms were not there.

Items were packaged to be submitted to the ballistic department for analysis.

Investigations are ongoing.