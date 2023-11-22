Parika woman hospitalised with chop wounds, fingers severed; husband arrested

Cherriel Fredricks, a 48-year-old housewife is currently hospitalised, with four of her fingers severed, following a cutlass attack allegedly carried out by her reputed husband, a 43-year-old farmer.

The incident occurred at around 06:30hrs today at Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo.

Police said about three weeks ago, the couple had a misunderstanding which led to the woman leaving their home to go stay with her sister at Parika Backdam.

This morning, however, the suspect went to the house and pleaded with his wife to return home.

However, the woman was reluctant to leave, causing the suspect to drag her out of the yard. In turn, the woman lashed the man to his head with a rolling pin (belna).

At this time, the woman’s daughter showed up with a cutlass in her hand but the suspect took it away from her and used the weapon to attack his reputed wife.

The man tried to escape but was quickly captured by residents in the community.

The woman was then rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital and the suspect was taken to Parika Police Station. The victim was later transferred to West Demerara Regional Hospital, where she remains a patient.