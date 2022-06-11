Parika woman arrested with 28.17g cannabis

The narcotics found

Police ranks on mobile patrol at Parika, East Bank Essequibo, on Friday arrested a 24-year-old woman after she was found in possession of 28.17 grams of suspected cannabis.

According to police reports, the ranks were on patrol duties in the Parika Station district, when at about 19:30h, they received information and subsequently went to Parika Beach where the female suspect was seen on the beach.

The ranks approached the woman and requested to conduct a search of a purse the woman was carrying.

During the search, a bulky plastic bag containing a quantity of seeds, leaves and stems suspected to be cannabis was found by the ranks.

The woman under caution, told the ranks she bought the drugs from someone at De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara.

She was arrested, and taken to the Parika Police Station where the suspected cannabis was weighed and amounted to 28.17 grams.

Investigators are ongoing.