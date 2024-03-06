Parika man wanted for stabbing wife to death

Hours after stabbing his 24-year-old wife, Nikesha Sutton to death, the Guyana Police Force issued a wanted bullet for Melroy LaRose whose last known addresses were given as Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) and Kamwata, North West District (NWD), Region One.

Anyone with information that can lead to the arrest of the wanted man is asked to contact the police at telephone numbers 232-0313; 225—8198 or the nearest Police Station.

It was reported that Sutton was stabbed to death by her drunken husband during an argument at their Parika Backdam, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) home.

Police reported that about 15:00h on Monday, the woman’s husband arrived home under the influence of alcohol, and a heated argument erupted between him and his wife.

Reports are that the man then left, but returned at about 17:00h with two bottles of alcoholic beverages in his hands. Another argument ensued between them, which escalated into a scuffle.

At this time, the now-deceased woman’s sister intervened, but soon after the drunken man instructed his wife to pack her things and move out of the house.

Information received revealed that Sutton had placed some clothes in a bucket and was making her way through a track to her sister’s house nearby when the suspect picked up one of the beer bottles, broke it, and dealt her one stab to the neck. He then fled the scene.

The woman was taken to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where she was pronounced dead on arrival.