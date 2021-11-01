Parika man stabbed, chopped, beaten to death

Trevor Allen of Parika Facade, East Bank Essequibo (EBE) was last evening stabbed, chopped and beaten to death by four men who remain at large.

Reports are that Allen was consuming alcohol in the company of his two brothers at a shop in the area.

At around 20:50hrs, the man got into a heated argument with a known male who is one of the suspects.

As a result, the suspect held on to Allen and dealt him a cuff to his face, which resulted in a scuffle between them.

During the ordeal, the other three suspects arrived, armed with a cutlass and knives. They began to stab and chop Allen about his body.

One of the victim’s brothers, Harvey Allen, made an attempt to rescue him but received a chop to his back, which caused him to seek refuge in the nearby canal where he watched the suspects continue to assault his brother.

Police said the suspects then armed themselves with bricks and began to pelt at Harvey who was raising an alarm.

Persons in the area summoned the police, but upon arrival, the suspects had already made good their escape on foot.

The body of Allen was seen lying motionless; there were five stab wounds on the abdomen area and a chop wound to the forehead.

The body was escorted to Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Investigations are continuing.