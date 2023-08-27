Parika man arrested with 49g marijuana

The narcotics found

A 46-year-old labourer from Parika, East Bank Essequibo, was arrested on Saturday after he was found to be in possession of 49 grams of suspected Cannabis. The police said at about 13:40h, ranks acted on information received and went to Parika Access Road in the vicinity of the Forestry Office, where contact was made with the 46-year-old man.

The Police searched him and found one bulky black plastic bag in his left side pants pocket. When opened, the bag contained a quantity of leaves, seeds and stems suspected to be Cannabis.

The suspect was told of the offence committed, cautioned, arrested and escorted to the Parika Police Station along with the suspected Cannabis, which, when weighed, amounted to 49 grams.