Parental involvement pivotal in children’s academic success – Manickchand

Education Ministry Priya Manickchand during the textbook distribution exercise

The Ministry of Education’s textbook distribution exercise commenced today in Region Three (Essequibo Islands -West Demerara).

Minister of Education, Priya Manickchand, in brief remarks, told parents that the academic success of their children depend on the support received at home. She noted that this is highlighted in many instances where parents who displayed a keen interest in their children’s education.

“Any child who is successful, and while you have some exceptions, the majority of them have parents who support them or support them and note I didn’t say rich parents.”

Minister Manickchand further urged parents to not politicise their children’s education. She reminded parents of their duty to act in the best interest of their child.

She underscored that it is important for each child to have their textbooks so they can achieve their full potential.

Each primary school pupil in the public system will receive textbooks that cover the core subject areas, Mathematics, English Language, Science and Social Studies.

The Ministry of Education remains committed to ensuring that there is equitable access to educational resources to every pupil across Guyana.