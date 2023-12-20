Pardison Fontaine Praised Cardi B As A Pioneer

Singer-songwriter Pardison Fontaine is singing the praises of Cardi B and gives her credit as a pioneer of the “energy” that younger rappers have.

Pardi, who previously wrote for Cardi B, shared that he had high regard for the “Wap” artist. Both he and his ex-girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion have a great working relationship with Cardi B, but Pardi has written for Cardi B on several singles.

While on Complex, he said Cardi B was a trendsetter and would be the best at what she did no matter what area she settled herself into.

Megan Thee Stallion and Pardison Fontaine

“I say this all the time. She’d have been the star no matter what she chose to do,” Pardi said, adding that Cardi B “pioneered a lot of the energy that you seen on the internet right now. She’s the first person to grab her phone and really started talking sh*t on her own iPhone. Unapologetically herself.”

He also shared that Cardi helped to make one of his songs go viral, which was unexpected, and all she did was an ordinary video just being herself.

“Either it’s genius, or she keeps getting lucky. She been getting lucky like since 2016. I gotta attribute it to her greatness,” Pardi said, agreeing with the host that she, the Bronx rapper, was able to replicate her success many times and prove her star power.

Pardi previously worked with Cardi B on the songs “Bodak Yellow,” “I Like It,” “Wild Side,” “WAP,” and “Up,” and he also wrote for his ex-girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion on her Beyonce song “Savage Remix.”

As for Cardi B, the rapper might need all the kind words she can get after she had an emotional breakdown a week ago as she lashed out at her husband, Offset, who she accused of being ungrateful and abandoning her. The “Worth It” rapper has been busy promoting his album and was spotted with a new mystery girl, London Perry, and later in the same space as his ex-girlfriend, Jade.