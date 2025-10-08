Parag examines possible sites for UG’s medical school in Berbice

As efforts intensify to expand and decentralise the University of Guyana (UG)’s medical school, Sonia Parag, Minister of Education, today visited potential locations in Region Six to examine suitable spaces that can be used as classrooms for students who qualify for UG’s medical school but cannot be physically accommodated at the institution’s Turkeyen Campus.

Minister Parag, accompanied by Advisor on Education Reform, Dr. Kofi Dalrymple, and Regional Executive Officer, Narindra Persaud, was most pleased by the spaces available at UG’s Tain, Berbice campus, as it meets the necessary academic and logistical standards required for the programme.

Back in September, Parag, and Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony convened a meeting with Vice Chancellor, Dr. Paloma Mohamed, and a team from the University of Guyana to discuss the expansion and decentralization of the university’s medical studies.

This seeks to realise a previous commitment by President Dr. Irfaan Ali to address the influx of persons who are eligible for these studies but, due to space constraints, cannot be facilitated at the UG’s main campus.

This has been especially pressing ever since the University of Guyana became free of cost. In the first phase, based on the current influx of students, efforts are being made to expand medical studies to Regions Two, Three, and Six.

The move will also help bridge the labour gaps within the health sector, which now boasts six new state-of-the-art hospitals and, soon, specialty facilities.