Palestinian family home demolished in sensitive East Jerusalem neighborhood

Jerusalem (CNN)A Palestinian family has been removed from their home in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Jerusalem in an overnight operation carried out by Israeli police.

The Jerusalem municipality said the eviction had been carried out following district court approval and would mean a school for local children with special needs could be built on the site.

The large operation began on Monday when Israeli police and municipality workers, backed up by dozens of heavily armed Israeli special forces, moved in with a bulldozer and other heavy machinery.

A metal and glass structure housing a nursery selling plants was demolished while the family, along with supporters, stood on the roof their house in a show of defiance.

At one point, family patriarch Mahmoud Salhiyeh threatened to set light to a gas canister and burn down the house, where he lived with his wife and five children.

